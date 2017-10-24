Kansas City police investigate homicide on Roberts - KCTV5

Kansas City police investigate homicide on Roberts

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide in the 3600 block of Roberts. 

Investigators were called out to the scene just before 3 p.m. 

A man was found dead in an alley. 

If you have information about the case, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

