Independence resident, city disagree over water drainage problem

Denise Smith says she's dealing with a water problem in her home. (KCTV5)

A woman in Independence is battling the city over water that's flooding into her yard.

Denise Smith says she's dealing with a water problem in her home.

The problem has forced her to replace her pool and deck damaged by erosion, she says.

Around her property, you can see a damaged fence and water has washed away ground beneath it.

Small holes can also be seen outside her property.

“The southeast corner of my house here dropped about an inch and a half," she said. "You can feel the softness of the ground back there. You have no idea whether you're going to go through it or not.”

She says the drainage system isn't working and the storm drain is rusted out.

She blames the city, but the city says it's not its fault.

"They made me sound like a fool," Smith said.

A spokesperson told KCTV5 city crews have visited the site four times over the past seven years. They said they have not found any flaws with the drainage system.

“The issues the home owner faces with water in her yard are believed to be caused by overland water flow," the statement said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.