Mayor Pro Tem: Polls show about 50 percent support for new airport terminal

Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wagner says building a new airport will bring more job opportunities to Kansas City.

Wagner said the Kansas City City Council is ironing out a memorandum of understanding between Edgemoor and the city.

He said it's unlikely it'll be in place before the election.

“We want to impress upon everyone that a new airport facility helps us attract more flights into Kansas City," Wagner said. "It becomes a business attractor for Kansas City. It presents an opportunity for folks to not have to fly through somewhere else in order to get to their ultimate destination."

Wagner says recent polls indicate about 50 percent of people are in favor of a new terminal. The city council is requesting Edgemoor to fill their team with 35 percent minority and women owned business participation.

Wagner said taxpayers will not have to pay for the airport.

Residents in two weeks will vote on whether or not they want a new KCI.

