“Give Space Peach” created for people with sensitivities

Putting a “Give Space Peach” sticker anywhere on your body is a universal symbol to let people know you need space.

It was an idea created for people with sensitivities, who need time to heal and feel comfortable while doing so.

Founder Carol Winner came up with the idea after going through a long chronic illness with both her mother and close friend.

“Every hug and every kiss is so well intentioned. But touch can hurt, and our germs can be harmful and even fatal. So it’s just a simple cue to tell people to give space," she said.

Winner says the product can work for people in multiple circumstances.

“They may have a cold. They may have touch or germ sensitivities, or they may be post-operative, or maybe going through chemotherapy," Winner said.

The Give Space Peach logo can be worn as a scarf, pin, adhesive and blanket.

Recently, Kimberly Hunter had both a bilateral mastectomy and a hysterectomy. She’ll be sporting a vest that comes with padding throughout for extra comfort.

“This is going to be huge. I have a huge church family who loves me and who always wants hugs," she said.

Hunter is also a fifth-grade teacher.

“Knowing the symbol, the peach is going to protect me and help me feel more comfortable with what I’m going through. I don’t have to explain the things that I’ve gone through," she said.

“We’re tender on the outside, but we have this really strong seed and are tremendously resilient. So when we have the space we need to heal or to be, then we’re vibrant in color and we’re even stronger inside," Winner said.

During the launch of the “Give Space Peach," each patient will be surveyed afterward about how wearing the “Peach” worked for them.

