Lawrence mother starts petition to change middle school's name to showcase Native American heritage

A grassroots groundswell could soon pay off for one Lawrence mother.
Carole Cadue-Blackwood wants to change the name of South Middle School to a name that would reflect the Native American land it sits on.
“Why not rename South Middle School to something Native American?" she said. “There’s a 5-percent population of Native Americans in Lawrence, KS.”
And Cadue-Blackwood wants to honor that population by changing the name of the middle school.
“We want to be acknowledged," she said.
The middle school sits on more than 700 acres of land that was donated by Haskell Indian Nations University, and Cadue-Blackwood wants people to know that by changing the name and keeping the mascot, the Cougars.
A few names she has in mind are Jim Thrope and Billy Mills.
The school district says the Lawrence Board of Education is charged with naming school facilities.
Information collected from an online survey could be presented as early as Nov. 3.
Cadue-Blackwood says she has not heard any opposition to the name change.
The petition closed on Oct. 13. Cadue-Blackwood will get the results Wednesday.
