Banneker Elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

A Banneker Elementary School teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Kindergarten teacher Veronica Sublett received a $1,000 check from the Kansas chapter of the National Education Association.

She was nominated by Matthia Kelsey.

"She has been at Banneker for 10 years. She goes above and beyond. She teaches more than just traditional education. She helps teach respect. She helps parents to be better parents. She's amazing," Kelsey said.

