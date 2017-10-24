Banneker Elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner - KCTV5

Banneker Elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Gina Bullard, Traffic Reporter
Connect
Kindergarten teacher Veronica Sublett received a $1,000 check from the Kansas chapter of the National Education Association. (KCTV5) Kindergarten teacher Veronica Sublett received a $1,000 check from the Kansas chapter of the National Education Association. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A Banneker Elementary School teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Kindergarten teacher Veronica Sublett received a $1,000 check from the Kansas chapter of the National Education Association. 

She was nominated by Matthia Kelsey.

"She has been at Banneker for 10 years. She goes above and beyond. She teaches more than just traditional education. She helps teach respect. She helps parents to be better parents. She's amazing," Kelsey said.

The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.