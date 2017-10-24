Olathe East High School student earns perfect ACT - KCTV5

Olathe East High School student earns perfect ACT

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Nathan Hampleman, a junior at Olathe East High School, has earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT. (Olathe Public Schools) Nathan Hampleman, a junior at Olathe East High School, has earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT. (Olathe Public Schools)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Nathan Hampleman, a junior at Olathe East High School, has earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.

“Nathan is a well-spoken, articulate student,” Olathe East principal Kerry Lane said. “He has a great sense of humor and a magnetic personality that will serve him well in any future he dreams for himself.”

Hampleman is involved in cross country, track and field, a referee for the Heartland Soccer Association and a candidate for National Honor Society.

Nationally, while the actual number of students earning a composite score of 36 varies from year to year, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students taking the ACT earn a top score.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.