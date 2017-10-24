Olathe East High School student earns perfect ACT

Nathan Hampleman, a junior at Olathe East High School, has earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT. (Olathe Public Schools)

Nathan Hampleman, a junior at Olathe East High School, has earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.

“Nathan is a well-spoken, articulate student,” Olathe East principal Kerry Lane said. “He has a great sense of humor and a magnetic personality that will serve him well in any future he dreams for himself.”

Hampleman is involved in cross country, track and field, a referee for the Heartland Soccer Association and a candidate for National Honor Society.

Nationally, while the actual number of students earning a composite score of 36 varies from year to year, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students taking the ACT earn a top score.

