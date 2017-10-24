Possible drunk man arrested after leaving child in car on Hwy. 63, Moberly police say

A 29-year-old man, who may have been drunk, faces child endangerment charges after he left a child alone in a parked vehicle, police say. (KCTV5)

A 29-year-old man, who may have been drunk, faces child endangerment charges after he left a child alone in a parked vehicle, police say.

Officers responded early Tuesday morning to the area of Williams Street on a suspicious person call.

A man was located in the area and taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center due to possibly being intoxicated, police said.

It was later learned the man was supposed to have a 5-year-old child with him. Officers checked the city and surrounding areas attempting to locate the child to do a well-being check.

Officers later located the child inside an abandon parked vehicle which was located on US Highway 63 in Moberly. The child was not injured.

The man was taken into custody for first-degree child endangerment and taken to the Randolph County Justice Center pending formal charges.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.