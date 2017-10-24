How a former Missouri missile silo could be yours - KCTV5

How a former Missouri missile silo could be yours

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The site of a former missile silo is for sale in Missouri. (KMOV) The site of a former missile silo is for sale in Missouri. (KMOV)
HOLDEN, MO (KMOV) -

A property in Missouri is receiving a lot of attention after recent hurricanes and concern about nuclear conflict with North Korea.

From the outside the structure may look like unassuming, but go into one room and you’ll discover a relic of America’s Cold War past.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.