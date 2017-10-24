Judge won't block provision of new Missouri abortion law - KCTV5

Judge won't block provision of new Missouri abortion law

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

A judge won't block a portion of a new Missouri law that tightens abortion regulations from taking effect Tuesday.

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU challenged a requirement that the doctor who will perform an abortion must give specific information about the procedure to a woman at least 72 hours beforehand. Previously, doctors, nurses, physicians' assistants, licensed counselors and others could provide women with information about their options, medical procedures and the risks.

The lawsuit says the new requirement will force women to make two trips to the clinic — with some having to drive hundreds of miles — while providing the same information they receive under current procedures.

A Jackson County judge ruled Monday that the opponents' arguments didn't meet the bar for the law to be temporarily halted.

