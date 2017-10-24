Two people hurt in Kansas City, KS house fire near 37th, Washington

ESPN has ended its partnership with Barstool Sports after airing just one episode of a new late-night talk show, "Barstool Van Talk."More >
ESPN has ended its partnership with Barstool Sports after airing just one episode of a new late-night talk show, "Barstool Van Talk."More >
Lenexa Police are investigating an incident in which someone pointed a gun at another person on church grounds.More >
Lenexa Police are investigating an incident in which someone pointed a gun at another person on church grounds.More >
Police in North Kansas City are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead on a porch early Monday morning. The man was found at about 2:46 a.m. in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive.More >
Police in North Kansas City are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead on a porch early Monday morning. The man was found at about 2:46 a.m. in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive.More >
A Louisburg family says they must climb over rocks, roots and a crumbling road just to get home. This comes after a bridge - the only one leading to their house – was washed away from recent heavy rains.More >
A Louisburg family says they must climb over rocks, roots and a crumbling road just to get home. This comes after a bridge - the only one leading to their house – was washed away from recent heavy rains.More >
A fire in the middle of the night at a downtown apartment building earlier this month sent dozens of people pouring outside and some to the hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation.More >
A fire in the middle of the night at a downtown apartment building earlier this month sent dozens of people pouring outside and some to the hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation.More >
The sibling of a missing Texas toddler will remain in foster care as police await the identification of a body found Sunday.More >
The sibling of a missing Texas toddler will remain in foster care as police await the identification of a body found Sunday.More >
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >