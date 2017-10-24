Two people hurt in Kansas City, KS house fire near 37th, Washington

Two people are hurt after a house fire early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. near 37th Street and Washington Avenue. (KCTV5)

Two people are hurt after a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. near 37th Street and Washington Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy fire was showing. Crews were able to make entry to attack the fire.

Two people were treated at the scene.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.