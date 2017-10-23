Report: Chiefs' Marcus Peters backs Raiders' Lynch during suspension appeal

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KCTV5/AP) — Marshawn Lynch has presented his appeal to the NFL to overturn his one-game suspension for bumping an official.

The appeal hearing was held Monday and Raiders coach Jack Del Rio says he hopes to get a final ruling on whether Lynch will be eligible to play Sunday at Buffalo by Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing unnamed sources, said Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters testified that Lynch was trying to "calm him down."

Lynch was suspended for one game without pay for coming off the sideline during a scuffle in the second quarter and then shoving a game official during Oakland's 31-30 victory over Kansas City last Thursday night.

Peters and Lynch are both from the Oakland area.

The ban will cost him more than $100,000 in salary and per game roster bonuses.

