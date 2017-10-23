Fort Riley soldier found unresponsive, dies over the weekend - KCTV5

Fort Riley soldier found unresponsive, dies over the weekend

FORT RILEY, KS. (WIBW) -- A soldier in the 'Demon' brigade died on Fort Riley over the weekend.

On Saturday, officers found Sgt. 1st Class George Bible III unresponsive in his home on the base, the U.S. Army said. Bible was taken to Irwin Army Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"It was an honor to serve by his side. His absence will be felt throughout the Army aviation community. We will never forget the contributions he made to this battalion, the Army and our nation," said Lt. Col. John E. Tiedeman, 3rd AHB, 1st Avn. Regt., commander.

The Army did not say how Bible died. They noted his death remains under investigation by the Fort Riley Criminal Investigation Command Office. His death is the 8th at the post since July of this year.

Bible, 36, joined the Army in March 2002. He had been deployed to Iraq in 2006 and 2007 and served three tours in Afghanistan (2008, 2011, and 2013). He came to Fort Riley in February.

Bible served as a platoon sergeant and Black Hawk helicopter repairer with Company D, 3rd Assault Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division.

According to the Army, his awards include the Air Medal with Valor, Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Medal, NATO Medal, Certificate of Achievement, Combat Action Badge, Senior Aviation Badge, Aviation Badge, Air Assault Badge and Driver and Mechanic With Driver - Wheeled Vehicles.

