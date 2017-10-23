Lenexa church evacuated after gun pointed at man inside

Lenexa Police are investigating an incident in which someone pointed a gun at another person on church grounds.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Monday afternoon outside the Lenexa Baptist Church.

It was a tense situation when a man called police to report that someone pulled a gun on him inside the church - while kids were here playing basketball.

Police surrounded the church, resulting in the evacuation of the building.

Investigators say the victim is not a member of the congregation or church staff. Someone at the church told KCTV5 it may have been a contract cleaning worker.

No shots were fired and police allowed everyone back into the church once they were confident that the gunman was no longer inside or close by.

The church is located on West 87th Street Pkwy just west of Lackman Road.

No injuries were reported.

