White powder found at KCPD location not dangerous

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police and fire crews have determined there was nothing dangerous about a suspicious package that was delivered into the Kansas City Police Department's Shoal Creek Patrol Division. 

According to police, a woman entered headquarters with a cup full of white powder. She told police it was delivered to her via mail. 

In response, the building was closed down and the Kansas City Fire Department's HAZMAT crew was called out to the scene. 

The initial report happened at 6:47 p.m. 

The division and Regional Police Academy were closed for about 45 minutes. 

The Kansas City Police Department recommends to contact police and the fire department if you come into contact with a suspicious substance. 

