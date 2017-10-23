Wounded Marine continues '31 Marathons in 31 Days' mission in Kansas City

A former Marine sergeant who was injured in Afghanistan stopped in Kansas City to continue his goal of running 31 Marathons in 31 days.

Supporters continued to show up for Rob Jones after he wrapped up a marathon run on Monday.

“Just routine clearing of an area and the IED found me first that day and that resulted in double above the knee amputations," Jones said.

He did not let those injuries stop him.

After spending a year and a half recovering, he's running about 26 miles a day for 31 days straight to raise money for a few veterans charities.

“They all have their different way of helping veterans that have been wounded, find their new way of how they’re going to contribute to society and stay in the fight," Jones said.

The Marine says he will reflect on his journey once he hits his goal and has realized some things he's already known.

“Wounded veterans are still capable of contributing to society despite their wounds and through the support I’m getting, I’ve learned America loves veterans," he said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.