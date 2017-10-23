Friends, family urge Greitens to get involved in 20-year-old mur - KCTV5

Friends, family urge Greitens to get involved in 20-year-old murder case

Posted: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

It was 20 years ago Monday a Jackson County Sheriff's deputy found the body of an 18-year-old girl at Lincoln Cemetery 

It was just a few years later one of her classmates was found guilty of her murder and sentenced to life. 

Family and friends of that man are now asking the governor to get involved and set him free. 

Benjamin Thomas only recently met Byron Case. A friend of Case's mother, Thomas is helping fund a handful of billboards across the metro.  

It's all in an effort to bring publicity back to a case many will never forget. 

"What we really need is a post conviction attorney to take up this cause and hopefully find out what really happened," Thomas said. 

Anastasia Witbolsfuegen was shot and killed in Lincoln Cemetery. Several kids had been out that night with Anastasia, including Case.

Years later, one of the teens told police she watched Case  murder Anastasia.  Case was tried, convicted and sentenced to life. 

Citing circumstantial evidence and saying the key witness was unfit because of a history of substance abuse, Case has tried repeatedly to have his case thrown out. Court after court has said no.

Case's family believes his "goth" appearance at the time didn't do him any favors, but say all of the kids were part of that group at the time, something a lot of teenagers were into in the 90's.

Thomas is just one of several supporters who are now asking Missouri Gov. Eric Grietens to take a closer look at the evidence that was not allowed in - and step in to change the course of one mans life.

"I just feel like the 20 year anniversary of Anastasia is weighing heavy on my heart because I don't feel like she got Justice," Thomas said. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 19-year-old man found dead on front porch of North Kansas City apartment

    19-year-old man found dead on front porch of North Kansas City apartment

    Monday, October 23 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-10-23 16:45:23 GMT
    When they arrived, the officers found Zachary Murphy, 19, of Gladstone, MO, dead on the front porch of an apartment building. (KCTV5)When they arrived, the officers found Zachary Murphy, 19, of Gladstone, MO, dead on the front porch of an apartment building. (KCTV5)

    Police in North Kansas City are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead on a porch early Monday morning. The man was found at about 2:46 a.m. in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive.

    More >

    Police in North Kansas City are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead on a porch early Monday morning. The man was found at about 2:46 a.m. in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive.

    More >

  • Woman killed after shooting at police in St. Joe

    Woman killed after shooting at police in St. Joe

    Monday, October 23 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-10-23 20:43:19 GMT
    Police say they were called to the area and when they arrived, a man and a woman began to run from the area. (KCTV5)Police say they were called to the area and when they arrived, a man and a woman began to run from the area. (KCTV5)

    Authorities say officers have shot and killed a woman who pulled out a gun and fired at officers outside a St. Joseph bar. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. near 9th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

    More >

    Authorities say officers have shot and killed a woman who pulled out a gun and fired at officers outside a St. Joseph bar. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. near 9th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

    More >

  • One dead following wreck on I-70, 57th Street in KCK

    One dead following wreck on I-70, 57th Street in KCK

    Sunday, October 22 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-10-23 00:00:14 GMT
    (KCTV5)(KCTV5)
    The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality wreck in KCK.  The wreck happened at Interstate 70 and 57th Street. It happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday.  This is a developing story.  Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
    The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality wreck in KCK.  The wreck happened at Interstate 70 and 57th Street. It happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday.  This is a developing story.  Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.