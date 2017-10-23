Westport resident battles to save 'magic garden'

There's a battle going on at a post office in Westport about what should happen to something called the 'magic garden.' (KCTV5)

It's been a labor of love for Glenn Stewart ever since she found at bare strip of grass outside the Westport Post Office eight years ago.

"This was just grass and mud all the way down," said Glenn Stewart, the caretaker of the 'magic garden.'

For nearly a decade, she has cultivated lush plants along the sidewalk with donations from the community and permission from the local postmaster.

That changed this fall when she stopped by the garden to find a post office official questioning her about the garden.

"It got very verbal," Stewart said. "The place was a mess, everything was terrible."

The post office says a safety audit found that parts of the garden were blocking the sidewalk and limiting lines of sight. They said some plants needed to be removed.

Stewart fought to keep the garden and the post office offered to let her care for some plants.

A regional USPS spokesperson provided a written statement to KCTV5:

Representatives from the USPS met with Ms. Stewart on October 12th at the Westport Post Office. An agreement acceptable to all parties was met at this time. There have been no changes to that agreement made by the postal service since that meeting.

Stewart said it wasn't enough.

"Their idea of saving the garden was different than my concept," she said.

She has been relocating plants and sculptures from the plot. She says she won't bring it back - even with the USPS offer.

