Meth lab caused downtown Kansas City apartment fire, court records state

Police in North Kansas City are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead on a porch early Monday morning. The man was found at about 2:46 a.m. in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive.More >
Authorities say officers have shot and killed a woman who pulled out a gun and fired at officers outside a St. Joseph bar. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. near 9th Street and Sycamore Avenue.More >
A Louisburg family says they must climb over rocks, roots and a crumbling road just to get home. This comes after a bridge - the only one leading to their house – was washed away from recent heavy rains.More >
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >
Authorities have closed southbound Interstate 35 between Missouri Route 92 and Missouri Route PP after a four-vehicle injury accident on Monday morning.More >
The FBI hasn't been able to retrieve data from more than half of the mobile devices it tried to access in less than a year, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Sunday, turning up the heat on a debate between technology companies and law enforcement officials trying to recover encrypted communications.More >
A fire in the middle of the night at a downtown apartment building earlier this month sent dozens of people pouring outside and some to the hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation.More >
