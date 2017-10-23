Meth lab caused downtown Kansas City apartment fire, court records state

A fire in the middle of the night at a downtown apartment building earlier this month sent dozens of people pouring outside and some to the hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation. (KCTV5)

A fire in the middle of the night at a downtown apartment building earlier this month sent dozens of people pouring outside and some to the hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation.

According to court records, the Kansas City Police Department's Metro Meth Unit found evidence that a meth lab sparked the fire.

Court documents show insurance investigators first entered the apartment near Eighth and Jefferson streets where the fire started and immediately called police.

Meth unit investigators arrived to make sure there were no more dangers of deadly fumes or explosive chemicals. They say they found items consistent with a meth lab cook and a meth lab fire.

In the center of the living room was a burned carpet area with the bottom of a plastic meth lab cooking vessel which had exploded. Parts of the exploded bottle were also stuck in the ceiling.

Investigators say they found an empty instant cold pack, a stripped lithium battery, plastic tubing, homemade funnels, camping fuel and paint thinner.

KCTV5 News spoke to neighbors the morning of the fire who were forced out of their apartments.

"It was the first time I've ever been in a building where I've left where you could actually see and smell smoke," said Bill Lewis who had to evacuate.

The man who lived in the apartment where the fire started was rushed to the hospital with severe burns.

So far, no charges are filed.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.