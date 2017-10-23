Sprint, T-Mobile show signs of merger - KCTV5

Sprint, T-Mobile show signs of merger

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Overland Park-based Sprint and T-Mobile may announce their merger soon, and there are questions about how it will affect Sprint employees and customers. (AP) Overland Park-based Sprint and T-Mobile may announce their merger soon, and there are questions about how it will affect Sprint employees and customers. (AP)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

It's been a rumor for a long time, and it's looking more likely it's going to happen.

Overland Park-based Sprint and T-Mobile may announce their merger soon, and there are questions about how it will affect Sprint employees and customers.

This isn’t the first time this merger has been up for consideration, but regulators have always knocked it down. Some are saying this merger could have a negative impact on employees and possibly customers down the line.

When rumors about it first started popping up, one of the big concerns was how it would impact customers pockets.

Former Federal Communications Commission and antitrust officials said all customers could eventually end up paying more or find fewer perks were available since there would be a decline in competition.

On the positive side, others believe this could lead to better coverage for customers and won’t necessarily lead to higher costs industry-wide.

However, the bigger impact would be to workers. Many expect thousands of retail jobs to disappear as stores close down and it could also impact the headquarters in Overland Park, especially if T-Mobile is the lead as many have suggested.

"It seems like the sprint headquarters, if any would be potentially at risk, that said, the number of customers served by the two firms would presumably remain about the same, so the need to support those customers and manage the network, there still going to be a need there," said Nathan Mauck, an associate professor of finance at the Henry W. Bloch School of Management at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. 

The big question now is if this will come to pass. An announcement is expected sometime in November if the merger takes place.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.