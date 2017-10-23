Sprint, T-Mobile show signs of merger

Overland Park-based Sprint and T-Mobile may announce their merger soon, and there are questions about how it will affect Sprint employees and customers. (AP)

It's been a rumor for a long time, and it's looking more likely it's going to happen.

Overland Park-based Sprint and T-Mobile may announce their merger soon, and there are questions about how it will affect Sprint employees and customers.

This isn’t the first time this merger has been up for consideration, but regulators have always knocked it down. Some are saying this merger could have a negative impact on employees and possibly customers down the line.

When rumors about it first started popping up, one of the big concerns was how it would impact customers pockets.

Former Federal Communications Commission and antitrust officials said all customers could eventually end up paying more or find fewer perks were available since there would be a decline in competition.

On the positive side, others believe this could lead to better coverage for customers and won’t necessarily lead to higher costs industry-wide.

However, the bigger impact would be to workers. Many expect thousands of retail jobs to disappear as stores close down and it could also impact the headquarters in Overland Park, especially if T-Mobile is the lead as many have suggested.

"It seems like the sprint headquarters, if any would be potentially at risk, that said, the number of customers served by the two firms would presumably remain about the same, so the need to support those customers and manage the network, there still going to be a need there," said Nathan Mauck, an associate professor of finance at the Henry W. Bloch School of Management at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The big question now is if this will come to pass. An announcement is expected sometime in November if the merger takes place.

