Chiefs look for adjustments after two straight losses

After back-to-back losses, the Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound as a team when they welcome the Denver Broncos to Arrowhead Stadium next Monday.

The focal point could be the defense, as it struggled to stop the run against Pittsburgh and couldn't slow down the Oakland Raiders' passing attack.

Head coach Andy Reid points to the pass rush as part of the problem in those two games, particularly in Oakland.

"We can do a little better in the pass rush, we can do better in coverage," Reid said. "There's a lot of things we need to improve on and we can put them in better positions to do it. It's a little bit of everything."

Despite the losses, the Chiefs remain in first place in the AFC West with a 5-2 record.

