Louisburg family seeks help after only bridge to home destroyed by flooding

Authorities say officers have shot and killed a woman who pulled out a gun and fired at officers outside a St. Joseph bar. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. near 9th Street and Sycamore Avenue.More >
Authorities say officers have shot and killed a woman who pulled out a gun and fired at officers outside a St. Joseph bar. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. near 9th Street and Sycamore Avenue.More >
Police in North Kansas City are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead on a porch early Monday morning. The man was found at about 2:46 a.m. in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive.More >
Police in North Kansas City are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead on a porch early Monday morning. The man was found at about 2:46 a.m. in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive.More >
Authorities have closed southbound Interstate 35 between Missouri Route 92 and Missouri Route PP after a four-vehicle injury accident on Monday morning.More >
Authorities have closed southbound Interstate 35 between Missouri Route 92 and Missouri Route PP after a four-vehicle injury accident on Monday morning.More >
Two University of Kansas students arrested on suspicion of rape at a residence hall have been released without being charged.More >
Two University of Kansas students arrested on suspicion of rape at a residence hall have been released without being charged.More >
The FBI hasn't been able to retrieve data from more than half of the mobile devices it tried to access in less than a year, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Sunday, turning up the heat on a debate between technology companies and law enforcement officials trying to recover encrypted communications.More >
The FBI hasn't been able to retrieve data from more than half of the mobile devices it tried to access in less than a year, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Sunday, turning up the heat on a debate between technology companies and law enforcement officials trying to recover encrypted communications.More >
Some high school students in Richmond, Texas are facing discipline after bringing a Confederate battle flag on campus.More >
Some high school students in Richmond, Texas are facing discipline after bringing a Confederate battle flag on campus.More >
Martin Truex Jr. overcame two early mistakes to win a wild playoff elimination race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, an emotional victory for his Furniture Row Racing team following the death of a crew member the previous night.More >
Martin Truex Jr. overcame two early mistakes to win a wild playoff elimination race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, an emotional victory for his Furniture Row Racing team following the death of a crew member the previous night.More >
Employees at a Ford plant in Michigan are safe after authorities say a worker pulled a gun and shot himself.More >
Employees at a Ford plant in Michigan are safe after authorities say a worker pulled a gun and shot himself.More >