Louisburg family seeks help after only bridge to home destroyed by flooding

A Louisburg family says they must climb over rocks, roots and a crumbling road just to get home. (Natalie Davis/KCTV5 News)

A Louisburg family says they must climb over rocks, roots and a crumbling road just to get home.

This comes after a bridge - the only one leading to their house – was washed away by recent heavy rains. Now, the Juarez family says they're having trouble getting anyone to help. They are worried they'll have to pay tens of thousands of dollars to get it fixed.

Susan Juarez is emotionally exhausted and worried for her family's safety. Every time they have to go to and from work, school or the grocery store, they all have to traverse a ditch filled with mud and rock.

“It’s scary for my children. I don’t want my children to fall. It’s horrible in the dark. It’s horrible when it’s raining. We have temperatures that are going to get down below freezing this week, so I’m concerned with the ice because it is a slippery slope that we have to walk down. It just isn’t safe,” Juarez said.

They've been living like this since July and they're desperate for a fix, but they say the county is dragging its feet.

"That, I think, has kind of been the source of contention between us and the county. Who actually owns this and who’s responsibility is it?" Juarez said.

The bridge sits at the entrance of their driveway. According to a document they showed us from 1995, the easement is 40 feet, but they say the county told them it's only 30.

"Our bridge is about 35 feet from the center of the road," said Juarez's daughter, Rebekah Juarez.

No matter who accepts responsibility for the bridge, they say the county needs to do something about the flood problem.

“It floods every single time [it rains]. Every time. It’s not just a little bit over there where the bridge is. It’s this whole area. This whole area is under water,” said Rebekah Juarez.

Miami County officials say they have received several inquiries regarding the property on Mission Belleview Road south of Louisburg.

"It is the county’s intention to issue a statement (Tuesday) regarding questions on the matter," county attorney David Heger said in an email to KCTV5 News.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.