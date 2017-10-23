KCK man pleads guilty to death of young daughter

A man has pleaded guilty to the death of his 4-year-old daughter.

Devondre Sanders on Monday entered guilty pleas to second-degree murder and child abuse.

Honesty Sanders, 4, was found unconscious in a Kansas City, KS apartment in May 2016 and died a few days later.

Officers on scene attempted to perform CPR on the child until she was taken to an area hospital.

Sierra Mitchell, a co-defendant in the case, will have her jury trial begin in March 2018.

