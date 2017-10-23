KCK man pleads guilty to death of young daughter - KCTV5

KCK man pleads guilty to death of young daughter

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
Devondre Sanders Devondre Sanders
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A man has pleaded guilty to the death of his 4-year-old daughter. 

Devondre Sanders on Monday entered guilty pleas to second-degree murder and child abuse. 

Honesty Sanders, 4, was found unconscious in a Kansas City, KS apartment in May 2016 and died a few days later. 

Officers on scene attempted to perform CPR on the child until she was taken to an area hospital. 

Sierra Mitchell, a co-defendant in the case, will have her jury trial begin in March 2018.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.