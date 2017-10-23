Use of Greiten's campaign cash for ed leader pick questioned - KCTV5

Use of Greiten's campaign cash for ed leader pick questioned

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

Questions are being raised about Gov. Eric Greitens' use of campaign funds to bring his pick to be the state's next school commissioner to the capital city this summer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the issue with using campaign money to pay for Kenneth Zeff's trip is restrictions on how such money may be spent. The Missouri visit was part of an ill-fated effort to replace Margie Vandeven as the state's education commissioner.

Greitens' campaign adviser Austin Chambers says state law provides that contributions may be used for any purpose allowed by law. Chambers says that includes any ordinary and necessary expenses incurred in connection with the duties of a holder of elective office.

But University of Missouri Law School Professor Richard Reuben described the spending as "questionable."

