Indian Creek trail killings suspect Fredrick Scott pleads not guilty to all charges

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
Fredrick Scott, an accused serial killer charged with three murders in the metro area, pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday. He is also the suspect in three more murder cases.

The family of the victims was in court as Scott was formally charged with three counts of murder and three more counts of armed criminal action. He was most recently charged with the murder of 64-year-old Karen Harmeyer of Grandview. She was found shot to death in July.

The other victims are older white males. Police say all were shot, most from behind in surprise attacks. These attacks started last year. 

Scott is charged with killing John Pamer and Steve Gibbons. Investigators believe he may be responsible for the deaths of David Lenox, Timothy Rice and Mike Darby on or near the Indian Creek Trail, but he has not been charged in those crimes.

"It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger, but today was more anger. Just seeing him walking, I don't know why he's not in handcuffs. It's a lot of anger," Mike Darby's son, Brian Darby, said.

With the holidays coming up, Brian Darby says they will lean on each other and are thankful for a good support system. 

Scott's next court date is Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m.

