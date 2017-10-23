Southbound I-35 closed at MO-PP after 4-car crash - KCTV5

Southbound I-35 closed at MO-PP after 4-car crash

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities have closed southbound Interstate 35 between Missouri Route 92 and Missouri Route PP after a four-vehicle injury accident on Monday morning.

The accident happened at about 6:57 a.m. at Interstate 35 and Missouri Route PP.

Emergency officials say injuries were reported.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

