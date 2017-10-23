Southbound I-35 closed at MO-PP after 4-car crash

A woman has died after a gun battle with police in St. Joseph on Sunday. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. near 9th Street and Sycamore Avenue.More >
Police in the North Kansas City are investigating a suspicious death after finding a man dead on a porch early Monday morning. The man was found at about 2:46 a.m. in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive.More >
The FBI hasn't been able to retrieve data from more than half of the mobile devices it tried to access in less than a year, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Sunday, turning up the heat on a debate between technology companies and law enforcement officials trying to recover encrypted communications.More >
A female University of Kansas student reported she was sexually assaulted early Saturday morning by two acquaintances in her room at Downs Hall.More >
Some high school students in Richmond, Texas are facing discipline after bringing a Confederate battle flag on campus.More >
Martin Truex Jr. overcame two early mistakes to win a wild playoff elimination race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, an emotional victory for his Furniture Row Racing team following the death of a crew member the previous night.More >
It's been worth the five-year wait to see the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers square off on the hard court again.More >
A trial is set to begin in a lawsuit against Philip Morris in connection with the lung cancer death of a Connecticut woman who smoked the company's Marlboro cigarettes.More >
