Man found dead on porch in North Kansas City

Police in the North Kansas City are investigating a suspicious death after finding a man dead on a porch early Monday morning.

The man was found at about 2:46 a.m. in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive.

Officers were originally called to the area after someone saw the man on the porch and thought he had been shot.

When they arrived, the officers found a man dead on the front porch of an apartment building.

Police originally called the incident a homicide but now say that has changed. They say there is no evidence that the man was shot but do say there was a sign of trauma on his body.

Police have closed parts of Oliver Drive and 23rd Avenue as they investigate the death.

