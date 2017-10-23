19-year-old man found dead on front porch of North Kansas City apartment

Police are investigating a homicide after finding a 19-year-old Zachary Murphy dead on a porch early Monday morning. (Kansas City Metro Squad)

The man was found at about 2:46 a.m. in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive. (KCTV5)

When they arrived, the officers found Zachary Murphy, 19, of Gladstone, MO, dead on the front porch of an apartment building. (KCTV5)

Police are investigating a homicide after finding a 19-year-old Gladstone man dead on a porch early Monday morning.

The man was found about 2:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive. Officers were originally called to the area after someone heard gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, the officers found Zachary Murphy dead on the front porch of an apartment building. Officers say the cause of death is unknown but say it appears to be from a gunshot wound.

Parts of Oliver Drive and 23rd Avenue were closed as police investigated the death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.