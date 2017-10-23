Edgemoor seeks public input on single-terminal KCI

Edgemoor released their first rendering for a single-terminal design at Kansas City International Airport on Oct. 5. (KCTV5)

The firm chosen to design the single-terminal airport in Kansas City wants to hear from its Northland neighbors.

Renderings of the design proposed by Edgemoor Infrastructure and Real Estate include having arrivals and departures on separate levels, shops restaurants and a two-story water fixture.

A representative with the firm will be at the Northland Neighborhood offices on Monday to answer any questions and ask the public for input.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Edgemoor released their first rendering for a single-terminal design at Kansas City International Airport on Oct. 5.

City council members approved Edgemoor on Sept. 21 in a 10-2 vote.

Following the vote, Kansas City Mayor Sly James said it was time to move forward to Nov. 7, when a vote will be held.

Skidmore, Ownings & Merrill, an internationally-known architecture firm, has incorporated elements that reflect Kansas City’s cultural heritage into the preliminary design. The two-story fountain in the center of the terminal would include technology to project messages and colors on the cascading water to welcome travelers.

Convenience for travelers is a major element of the design as well. The design features close-in parking, and a two-level curbside pick-up and drop-off area which will be faster and more convenient for travelers. Also, waiting areas at each gate will have room for the increased number of passengers on today’s planes.

Financing for the new terminal will be paid back from airport revenues, and the city will continue to own and operate the airport.

Geoffrey Stricker of Edgemoor said the firm is committed to what they proposed.

"It's in our DNA to do the types of things that we said we'd do," he said. "We as a company have been around for over 100 years because we do the right thing with our clients number one. Number two, it's going to be contractually part of the MOU and the long-term agreement so our feet will be held to the fire - to make sure we do it with that we're going to do."

Kansas City residents will vote on Edgemoor's proposal on Nov. 7.

The company has created a website for those who are not able to attend Monday's meeting to have their opinions heard. They are also asking residents to send questions or suggestions to them on Twitter.

