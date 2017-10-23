Woman killed after shooting at police in St. Joe

Police say they were called to the area and when they arrived, a man and a woman began to run from the area. (KCTV5)

A woman has died after a gun battle with police in St. Joseph on Sunday.

It happened at about 6:15 p.m. near 9th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

Police say they were called to the area and when they arrived, a man and a woman began to run from the area.

As they were running, the woman pulled out a gun and began shooting at the officers.

The officers returned fire, shooting and killing the woman.

Police say the man running from police was also arrested. He was later released.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

