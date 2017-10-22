Troopers ID man killed in wreck on I-70 in Kansas City, KS - KCTV5

Troopers ID man killed in wreck on I-70 in Kansas City, KS

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
The crash happened about 5 p.m. Sunday at Interstate 70 and 57th Street. (KCTV5) The crash happened about 5 p.m. Sunday at Interstate 70 and 57th Street. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality wreck in Kansas City, KS. 

The crash happened about 5 p.m. Sunday at Interstate 70 and 57th Street.

Investigators say 31-year-old Dalen Jefferson of Kansas City, KS was killed in the crash.

Troopers say Jefferson was speeding up the ramp and didn't stop at a red light and hit an SUV.

A 7-year-old boy in Jefferson's car was hurt and taken to the hospital. A woman driving the SUV was also hurt.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.