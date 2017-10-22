Troopers ID man killed in wreck on I-70 in Kansas City, KS

The crash happened about 5 p.m. Sunday at Interstate 70 and 57th Street. (KCTV5)

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality wreck in Kansas City, KS.

The crash happened about 5 p.m. Sunday at Interstate 70 and 57th Street.

Investigators say 31-year-old Dalen Jefferson of Kansas City, KS was killed in the crash.

Troopers say Jefferson was speeding up the ramp and didn't stop at a red light and hit an SUV.

A 7-year-old boy in Jefferson's car was hurt and taken to the hospital. A woman driving the SUV was also hurt.

