KU wins Showdown For Relief with strong second half run

In a high-paced first half, the Tigers lead 44-40. Michael Porter, Jr. leads the Tigers with 15 points, while Jayhawks guard Devonte Graham leads all players with 17 points. (Nick Sloan/KCTV5 News)

The Kansas Jayhawks used a 23-7 second half run to overcome a halftime deficit and defeat the Missouri Tigers 93-87.

In the first game between the two teams in five years, Devonte Graham’s 25 points led the way for the Jayhawks, who trailed 44-40 at halftime.

The Jayhawks shot 52 percent from the field and got hot in the second half. After a Graham three-pointer tied the game at 50, the Jayhawks used a 33-16 run to grab a 17-point lead, the largest of the game for anyone.

Udoka Azubuike and Malik Newman combined for 15 points in the run. Azubuike finished with 16 points and Newman had 17 for the Jayhawks.

Newman’s three-pointer broke a 59-59 tie and another basket pushed the lead to 66-61.

Two quick buckets from Azubuike extended the KU lead to 76-64.

After scoring 15 points in the first half to lead Mizzou to a 44-40 lead, Michael Porter was held to just 6 points in the second half. His opening basket of the half gave Mizzou its largest lead of the game at 46-40.

After trailing by 17, the young Tigers would battle back in the game. A 13-2 Mizzou run cut the deficit to six points.

Michael Porter Jr. finished with 21 points on 6-of-20 shooting. He grabbed 8 rebounds.

Jordan Barnett scored 19 points for the Tigers, including 5-of-7 from three. Jontay Porter grabbed 12 rebounds for the Tigers.

Graham finished with a double-double for KU. He had 10 rebounds in the game.

Ten different Tigers scored in the game.

