Jefferson City ranks poorly on support for gays, lesbians

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

Missouri's capital city scored poorly in a recent ranking of cities evaluating which places offer the most support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered people.

The Kansas City Star reports Jefferson City was one of just 10 cities in the report that received a score of zero on the Human Rights Campaign's report. That group advocates on behalf of the LGBT community.

The rankings are based on factors such as whether a city prohibits discrimination against gay and lesbian people, whether city services are offered to the LGBT community and whether the city has leaders who publicly support pro-equality legislation.

But Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin says she believes there aren't any ordinances about LGBT rights because there have been few issues in the city.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

