Police arrest 2 KU students for rape inside dorm room - KCTV5

Police arrest 2 KU students for rape inside dorm room

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A female University of Kansas student reported she was sexually assaulted early Saturday morning by two acquaintances in her room at Downs Hall. (KCTV5) A female University of Kansas student reported she was sexually assaulted early Saturday morning by two acquaintances in her room at Downs Hall. (KCTV5)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

The University of Kansas Police arrested two KU students for rape inside a dorm room.

A female University of Kansas student reported she was sexually assaulted early Saturday morning by two acquaintances in her room at Downs Hall.

The sexual assaults happened at different times, campus police say.

The suspects were interviewed and after an investigation of the incidents, they were taken to the Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman killed after shooting at police in St. Joe

    Woman killed after shooting at police in St. Joe

    Monday, October 23 2017 5:56 AM EDT2017-10-23 09:56:51 GMT
    Police say they were called to the area and when they arrived, a man and a woman began to run from the area. (KCTV5)Police say they were called to the area and when they arrived, a man and a woman began to run from the area. (KCTV5)

    A woman has died after a gun battle with police in St. Joseph on Sunday. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. near 9th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

    More >

    A woman has died after a gun battle with police in St. Joseph on Sunday. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. near 9th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

    More >

  • One dead following wreck on I-70, 57th Street in KCK

    One dead following wreck on I-70, 57th Street in KCK

    Sunday, October 22 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-10-23 00:00:14 GMT
    (KCTV5)(KCTV5)
    The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality wreck in KCK.  The wreck happened at Interstate 70 and 57th Street. It happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday.  This is a developing story.  Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
    The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality wreck in KCK.  The wreck happened at Interstate 70 and 57th Street. It happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday.  This is a developing story.  Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >

  • Man found dead on porch in North Kansas City

    Man found dead on porch in North Kansas City

    Monday, October 23 2017 8:34 AM EDT2017-10-23 12:34:00 GMT
    The man was found at about 2:46 a.m. in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive. (KCTV5)The man was found at about 2:46 a.m. in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive. (KCTV5)

    Police in the North Kansas City are investigating a suspicious death after finding a man dead on a porch early Monday morning. The man was found at about 2:46 a.m. in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive.

    More >

    Police in the North Kansas City are investigating a suspicious death after finding a man dead on a porch early Monday morning. The man was found at about 2:46 a.m. in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.