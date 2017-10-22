Police arrest 2 KU students for rape inside dorm room

A female University of Kansas student reported she was sexually assaulted early Saturday morning by two acquaintances in her room at Downs Hall. (KCTV5)

The University of Kansas Police arrested two KU students for rape inside a dorm room.

The sexual assaults happened at different times, campus police say.

The suspects were interviewed and after an investigation of the incidents, they were taken to the Douglas County Jail.

