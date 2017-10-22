2 University of Kansas students accused of rape released pending further investigation

A female University of Kansas student reported she was sexually assaulted early Saturday morning by two acquaintances in her room at Downs Hall. (KCTV5)

Two University of Kansas students arrested on suspicion of rape at a residence hall have been released without being charged.

The Douglas County District Attorney's Office says they asked the University of Kansas Public Safety Office to investigate further.

This comes after a female KU student reported she was sexually assaulted early Saturday morning by two acquaintances in her room at Cora Downs Residence Hall. According to a police report, the alleged crimes happened about 9:45 p.m. Friday.

The sexual assaults happened at different times, campus police say.

Jail booking logs show that two 19-year-old men were booked on suspicion of rape following their arrests by KU police.

Police did not provide details about what happened, and the university declined to comment.

