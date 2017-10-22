Man cited for shooting gun in air near City Hall in downtown Kan - KCTV5

Man cited for shooting gun in air near City Hall in downtown Kansas City

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man was cited Sunday morning after shooting a gun the air near City Hall.

A detective saw the man shooting a handgun into the air about 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, he put the gun down and surrendered without incident.

The 25-year-old man informed officers he was hearing voices and his family and friends wouldn’t or couldn’t help him, so he decided a way to get help is to shoot a gun in the air.

No buildings were struck, and no injuries were reported.

The man was issued a summons for discharging a firearm and taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

