Prairie Village police investigate home burglary near 74th, Fontana

Prairie Village police are investigating an early morning aggravated burglary in the 7400 block of Fontana Street.

Police say that shortly before 5 a.m., a resident reported that she awoke to an intruder in her home.

The woman screamed and the suspect ran from the residence and fled east on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 30s with brown hear and short facial hair. He was wearing a K-State sweatshirt and white sweat pants.

The resident was not injured, and the suspect took items from the home.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime, contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-5151 or the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.