Early morning accident closes eastbound I-670

Eastbound I-670 is closed at I-70 on the Kansas side due to an accident involving an overturned semi.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said that they were notified of the accident about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police were diverting traffic off I-670 at 7th Street and allowing traffic back onto I-670 at Central Ave.

It is unclear how long the Interstate will be closed due to this accident.

