Early morning accident closes eastbound I-670 - KCTV5

Early morning accident closes eastbound I-670

Posted: Updated:
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
(Eric Smith, KCTV5 News (Eric Smith, KCTV5 News
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Eastbound I-670 is closed at I-70 on the Kansas side due to an accident involving an overturned semi.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said that they were notified of the accident about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. 

Police were diverting traffic off I-670 at 7th Street and allowing traffic back onto I-670 at Central Ave.

It is unclear how long the Interstate will be closed due to this accident.

 Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.