Shots fired leads to pursuit, crash

Police are investigating after a brief pursuit led to a crash at 30th and Spruce.

Officers were in the area of 36th and Jackson and attempted to conduct a car check on a suspect vehicle after hearing gunshots come from the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle refused to stop and a brief pursuit occurred.

The vehicle fled north on Spruce when it hit a tree. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers were unable to locate the victim of the shots fired but believe the suspect from the vehicle was shooting at occupants of another vehicle.

