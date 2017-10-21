Belton police capture suspect who fled from them

Belton police say that 24-year-old Isaac Dwayne Cotton Jr. shot at and ran from an officer. The officer was not struck. (Belton Police Department)

Belton police are searching for a suspect who shot at and ran from an officer. The officer was not hit. (Jessica Reyes/KCTV5)

Belton police have captured Isaac Dwayne Cotton Jr.

Cotton had fired upon a Belton police officer following a traffic stop Saturday evening.

Lt. Travis Gregory said that they tried to pull Cotton over for a busted tail light. When they pulled him over, Cotton got out of his car and fired shots at the officer and ran away.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

Police posted to their Facebook page early Sunday morning that they captured Cotton, and he is in custody. Charges against him are pending.

