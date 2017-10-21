Lee's Summit police investigate string of vandalism that damaged 75 vehicles

The damage reports were scattered, but there was a concentration of reports in the east and southwest sectors of the city. (KCTV)

The Lee’s Summit Missouri Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for a string of overnight vandalism incidents.

Police say early Saturday morning a group of suspects damaged 75 vehicles by shooting out windows with an air rifle.

The damage reports were scattered, but there was a concentration of reports in the east and southwest sectors of the city.

A suspect vehicle was identified as a gray, 1980’s model Lincoln Town Car that was occupied by three white males that appeared to be around 18-years-old.

Police are asking residents to review any video surveillance that they may have around their homes to see if they caught the suspects or their vehicle on camera overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee's Summit Police Department TIPS hotline (816) 969-1752.

