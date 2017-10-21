Christopher Bell races to first NASCAR Xfinity Series win

Bell led for just four laps, hanging in second place behind Jones for much of the race before sliding in front of him shortly before the collision. (AP)

Christopher Bell raced to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday, beating dominant Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Erik Jones after they made contract with four laps left at Kansas Speedway.

Bell led for just four laps, hanging in second place behind Jones for much of the race before sliding in front of him shortly before the collision. Jones was coming from the top of the track when he hit the back of Bell's car.

Jones led 186 laps of 200 laps, and won both of the first two stages. He failed to finish the race.

Bell, a regular in the Truck Series, and Jones are not eligible for the series playoffs.

Pole winner Tyler Reddick finished second, and Ryan Blaney was third.

NEAR-CRASH: The caution flag came out on Lap 76 when Elliot Sadler spun out. Sadler didn't make contact with any other drivers, as Austin Dillon was able to barely navigate past the smoking No. 1 car as it spun toward the infield. He would return to the race.

SLOWED START: Gray Gaulding and Reed Sorenson were pushed to the rear prior to the race for missing driver introductions, and Spencer Boyd, William Byron and Matt Tifft were sent to the rear as well for unapproved adjustments. Byron and Tifft are in the playoff hunt, so the ruling put them in an uphill battle early to catch up with their competition.

UP NEXT: Nov. 4 at Texas Motor Speedway. Jones won at the track in April.

