Woman dies after vehicle runs blocked stop sign at 40th, Kimball

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A woman has died after a vehicle unknowingly ran a stop sign on Saturday.

The accident happened at about 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of NE 40th Street and Kimball Drive.

Police say a gold Kia Soul was driving east on NE 40th Street.

Officers say several semi-trailers were parked on NE 40th Street in a no parking zone and blocking the stop sign at the intersection of Kimball Drive.

The Kia did not stop at the posted sign and entered the intersection. A white Freightliner semi cab was driving north on Kimball Drive and hit the passenger side of the Kia. Both vehicles went off the road and the Kia flipped.

The driver of the Kia was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. A woman riding in the car was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

Police say the crash is the 83rd fatal accident of 2017.

