Police investigating whether illegally parked truck was factor in fatal crash

A woman has died after a vehicle unknowingly ran a stop sign on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Yvonne Douglas of Kansas City.

The wreck happened about 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 40th Street and Kimball Drive.

Police say a gold Kia Soul was driving east on 40th Street.

Officers say several semi-trailers were parked on 40th Street in a no parking zone and blocking the stop sign at the intersection of Kimball Drive.

The Kia did not stop at the posted sign and entered the intersection. A white Freightliner semi cab was driving north on Kimball Drive and hit the passenger side of the Kia. Both vehicles went off the road and the Kia flipped.

The driver of the Kia, Douglas, was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A man says he's been trying to get someone to do something about the danger on the street right in front of his business.

Steven Foster says since 2015, he's tried to fix that problem for employees in an effort to keep them safe.

"Employees came to me and said you know, it's really difficult and unsafe to get in and out of our parking lot because you can't see either side going in and out," he said.

While one business stopped parking illegally, Foster says another company continued.

"It has been a constant ongoing battle, I don't think they've done anything on their part to help rectify it and we've had serious accidents there," Foster said.

In his own files dating back to July 2015, he points out the times he saw trailers parked illegally and recounting conversation with the Department of Transportation and the Kansas City Police Department.

According to the KCPD, the only complaint they have on file is from March 2016. Police say the area was checked four times by parking control with no violations.

The truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

Police say the crash is the 83rd fatal accident of 2017.

