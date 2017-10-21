Police ID woman killed after vehicle runs blocked stop sign at 40th, Kimball

Officers say several semi-trailers were parked on NE 40th Street in a no parking zone and blocking the stop sign at the intersection of Kimball Drive. (KCTV5)

A woman has died after a vehicle unknowingly ran a stop sign on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Yvonne Douglas of Kansas City.

The wreck happened about 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 40th Street and Kimball Drive.

Police say a gold Kia Soul was driving east on 40th Street.

Officers say several semi-trailers were parked on 40th Street in a no parking zone and blocking the stop sign at the intersection of Kimball Drive.

The Kia did not stop at the posted sign and entered the intersection. A white Freightliner semi cab was driving north on Kimball Drive and hit the passenger side of the Kia. Both vehicles went off the road and the Kia flipped.

The driver of the Kia, Douglas, was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

Police say the crash is the 83rd fatal accident of 2017.

