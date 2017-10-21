Race fans brave dreary forecast at Kansas Lottery 300

The forecast was dreary but that wouldn’t stop fans from coming to watch Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300. (KCTV5)

As high winds and possible severe storms moved towards the Kansas Speedway race fans showed they were unafraid.

The forecast was dreary but that wouldn’t stop fans from coming to watch Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300.

“We ain't gonna stop it, so let's go racing,” racing fan Gail VanBerkum said.

Kansas Speedway officials say they monitor the forecast and make announcements as needed, but the weather plan on KansasSpeedway.com says it’s up to the fans to protect themselves.

“We got caught in rain one time so after that, we learned always be prepared for every season,” VanBerkum said.

“I have my rain gear, I have my frog togs, how's it going guys... and that's pretty much all I have for today except for lots of beer,” racing fan Paul Wieschhaus said.

The speedway warns that with a facility this size, it’s hard to try to make sure that everyone is safe.

They pass along advice from the American Red Cross, saying that if people are caught outdoors and can’t get to shelter during a storm, stay in a vehicle and keep the engine running. They also say to avoid touching metal or other surfaces that conduct electricity.

According to speedway officials, if a race is postponed due to rain and it can't run on the same day, it will run on the next raceable day.

