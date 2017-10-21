Threat of severe weather cancels several metro events

Several events in the area have been canceled due to the impending storms. (KCTV5)

Rain and severe weather are expected to roll through the Kansas City metro area on Saturday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several counties in the Kansas City area and runs until 10 p.m.

Several events in the area have been canceled due to the impending storms.

Here is a list of canceled events.

Jackson County Dogtober Fest

The event has been moved to October 29th. .

26th Annual Heart of America Marching Band Festival

Matt Smith, director of the KU Marching Jayhawks, said the threat of lightning, rain, and potential damage to instruments, electronic equipment and uniforms factored into the decision.

"Our number one consideration is the safety and well-being of the participants, directors and families involved," Smith said. "This is a very important event for the KU Band program so the decision was a difficult one. We received several inquiries about the weather over the last few days, as it can impact the travel decisions of bands, especially those that have to travel from far away."

The event will not be rescheduled.

Independence Enchanted Forest

Event coordinators say they hope to see visitors on Oct. 27-28.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.