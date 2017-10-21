FBI: Man robs Arvest Bank on US-40, flees on foot - KCTV5

FBI: Man robs Arvest Bank on US-40, flees on foot

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities in Kansas City are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank shortly after noon on Saturday.

It happened at about 12:34 p.m. at the Arvest Bank located at 8959 E US-40 Highway.

Federal Bureau of Investigation officials say the suspect is described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, 5-foot 10-inches to 6-foot tall and weighing 180-185 pounds. They say the man has no facial hair, was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a blue plaid shirt, dark pants, a camouflage hat and black framed glasses.

Investigators say the man presented a note demanding money and threatened to use a weapon but never presented it.

The man left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

