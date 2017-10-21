Severe storms expected to move through Kansas City Saturday evening

Northeastern Kansas and Northwestern Missouri will be the first areas to see storms as they move in after 4 p.m. (KCTV5)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several counties in the Kansas City area and runs until 10 p.m. (KCTV5)

Storms are expected to make a sweep through areas south and east of Kansas City through the evening. (KCTV5)

After a week of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s, a round of severe weather is working its way across Kansas and into Missouri.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Ronelle Williams says Saturday will start breezy and mild but expects thunderstorms to move in during the second half of the day.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several counties in the Kansas City area and runs until 10 p.m.

Clouds are expected to fill the sky Saturday morning and carry into the afternoon with highs in the low-to-mid-70s.

Northeastern Kansas and Northwestern Missouri will be the first areas to see storms as they move in after 4 p.m. and are expected to move into the Kansas City area around 7 p.m.

“Damaging winds will be the main threat should we see a stronger or severe storm,” Williams said.

Storms are expected to make a sweep through areas south and east of Kansas City through the evening.

“Leftover showers after Midnight will clear out while we’re asleep, eventually leading to a partly to mostly sunny Sunday,” Williams said.

High temperatures on Sunday are expected to be in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.