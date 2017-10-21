Severe storms expected to move through Kansas City Saturday even - KCTV5

Severe storms expected to move through Kansas City Saturday evening

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Ronelle Williams, Meteorologist
Connect
Storms are expected to make a sweep through areas south and east of Kansas City through the evening. (KCTV5) Storms are expected to make a sweep through areas south and east of Kansas City through the evening. (KCTV5)
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several counties in the Kansas City area and runs until 10 p.m. (KCTV5) A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several counties in the Kansas City area and runs until 10 p.m. (KCTV5)
Northeastern Kansas and Northwestern Missouri will be the first areas to see storms as they move in after 4 p.m. (KCTV5) Northeastern Kansas and Northwestern Missouri will be the first areas to see storms as they move in after 4 p.m. (KCTV5)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

After a week of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s, a round of severe weather is working its way across Kansas and into Missouri.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Ronelle Williams says Saturday will start breezy and mild but expects thunderstorms to move in during the second half of the day.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several counties in the Kansas City area and runs until 10 p.m. 

Clouds are expected to fill the sky Saturday morning and carry into the afternoon with highs in the low-to-mid-70s.

Northeastern Kansas and Northwestern Missouri will be the first areas to see storms as they move in after 4 p.m. and are expected to move into the Kansas City area around 7 p.m.

“Damaging winds will be the main threat should we see a stronger or severe storm,” Williams said.

Storms are expected to make a sweep through areas south and east of Kansas City through the evening.

“Leftover showers after Midnight will clear out while we’re asleep, eventually leading to a partly to mostly sunny Sunday,” Williams said.

High temperatures on Sunday are expected to be in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.