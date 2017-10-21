Severe storms expected to move through Kansas City Saturday evening

New body cam footage has been released which shows the moments after a Florida man shot and killed his mother’s friend for flirting with his imaginary girlfriend.More >
He campaigned and won vowing to shake up Washington. Now, President Donald Trump is again breaking with tradition on a more personal matter: keeping a pet at the White House.More >
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died when he was thrown from his vehicle in an accident.More >
Belton police are searching in the area of north of 58 Hwy. and east of N. Scott Ave. for a suspect who fled from them.More >
After a week of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s, a round of severe weather is working its way across Kansas and into Missouri. StormTrack5 Meteorologist Ronelle Williams says Saturday will start breezy and mild but expects thunderstorms to move in during the second half of the day.More >
A woman has died after a vehicle unknowingly ran a stop sign on Saturday. The accident happened at about 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of NE 40th Street and Kimball Drive.More >
Police are investigating after a brief pursuit led to a crash at 30th and Spruce.More >
They found an arsenal that included homemade explosive devices, 10 rifles, eight handguns, two shotguns, more than 2,300 rounds of ammunition, and aerial photos of an elementary and middle school.More >
Thong jeans. (Theans? Jongs? Thonjeangs?) Whatever you decided to call them, they’re weird and the internet is going crazy.More >
It’s not too often you see people turn themselves into the police, but that’s exactly what one Michigan man did after he lost a bet with the police department.More >
