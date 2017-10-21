Kansas City's request for bridge funds upsets other cities

Kansas City wants the money to repair the Buck O'Neil Bridge. It carries 44,000 drivers a day over the Missouri River. (KCTV)

Kansas City's efforts to obtain $40 million in federal funding to replace an important bridge are unsettling officials of neighboring cities.

Other cities think the request would stop them from trying to get funds for their transportation projects.

Kansas City wants the money to repair the Buck O'Neil Bridge. It carries 44,000 drivers a day over the Missouri River.

The city made the request in a letter to the Mid-America Regional Council, which distributes federal funds from the Surface Transportation Program.

The Kansas City Star reports nearby cities are concerned the request would take most or even all of the surface transportation funds that the Missouri side of the metro region would get over two years.

Normally, MARC would solicit project funding requests and allocate the funds to multiple projects.

